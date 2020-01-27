WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 3,903 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 57,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 9,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.68. The company had a trading volume of 380,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,395. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.08. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $98.49.

