WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 162.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.34. 561,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,357. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.59.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.