WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,739,000 after purchasing an additional 370,601 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 589,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,790,000 after purchasing an additional 103,562 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 84.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,116,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,334,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.18. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $113.77 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

