WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.71. 848,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day moving average is $164.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $174.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

