WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,843,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,016,000 after purchasing an additional 39,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,536,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,528 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,180. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

