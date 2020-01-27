Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $923.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,833.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,815.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.