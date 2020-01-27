Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Five9 (FIVN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) in the last few weeks:

1/24/2020 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2020 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Five9 had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $71.15 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2020 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2020 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/1/2020 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2019 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $74.43. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2,362.33, a P/E/G ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $831,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 173,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James B. Doran sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $31,851.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,114,668. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Five9 by 287.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,934,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,649,000 after purchasing an additional 93,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Five9 by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Five9 by 50.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 224,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at $241,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

