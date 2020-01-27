Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,958,000 after purchasing an additional 334,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 686.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,815,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,020 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 865,456 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 829,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 195,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 736,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 506,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAL. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

