Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.22

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.49. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Wilhelmina International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter.

About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.