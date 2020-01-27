Wings 24-Hour Volume Reaches $66,798.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $66,798.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wings has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03339697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00195556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui, Bancor Network, IDEX, Kyber Network and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

