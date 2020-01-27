Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 65,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $417.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

