Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.80

Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.80 and traded as high as $35.55. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 1,678,915 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$35.15 and its 200-day moving average is A$33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

About Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.