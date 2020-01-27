WT Wealth Management Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $30.77. 915,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,423. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4019 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

