WT Wealth Management Grows Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,698,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,002,000 after buying an additional 247,179 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,172,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Lubar & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lubar & Co. Inc now owns 777,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,682,000 after buying an additional 65,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 107,581 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 717,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,136,000 after buying an additional 540,444 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.21. 517,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,582. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.