WT Wealth Management Purchases 99 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.45. 2,265,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.30. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

