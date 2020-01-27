WT Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 90,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 941.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 308,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 127,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. 2,508,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,179. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.