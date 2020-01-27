WT Wealth Management Sells 66 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 20,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,134. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.35. The company has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.24, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total transaction of $1,158,872.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,134 shares of company stock valued at $72,050,220 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

