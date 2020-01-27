WT Wealth Management Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10,477.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after buying an additional 484,071 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 217,704 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,404,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 145,494 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 529,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 129,718 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 684,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,085. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

