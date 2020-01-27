Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Standpoint Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.28.

WYNN opened at $134.75 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $102.03 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $123.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $3,061,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,858,394.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $2,344,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

