XEL Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. XEL has a total market cap of $457,295.00 and $227.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000571 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000873 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XEL is xel.org

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

