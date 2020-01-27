YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after buying an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,545 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $556,683,000 after acquiring an additional 545,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,532,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after acquiring an additional 153,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average is $108.64. The firm has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

