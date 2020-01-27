YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,591 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up 1.6% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,416 shares of company stock valued at $47,551,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.79 on Monday, reaching $100.24. 9,840,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,808. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

