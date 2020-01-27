YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 43.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 421.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 117,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,602,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

