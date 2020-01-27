YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 5.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Leerink Swann upped their price target on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.45. 567,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.26. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.02 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

