YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 607,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $12.75 on Monday, reaching $293.79. 1,910,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,475. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.99 and a fifty-two week high of $316.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

