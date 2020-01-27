YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 131 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after buying an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,894,000 after buying an additional 50,062 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,955,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 922,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,866,000 after buying an additional 39,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $3.02 on Monday, reaching $266.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.37. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $171.74 and a 12-month high of $267.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

