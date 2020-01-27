YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after buying an additional 796,884 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after buying an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,990,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,586,000 after buying an additional 92,770 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 18.5% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,376,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,170,000 after buying an additional 837,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,152,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,336,723. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

