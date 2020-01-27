Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AIT. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

NYSE:AIT traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $64.28. 3,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $68.44. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

