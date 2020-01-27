Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Boosts Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $42,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $168.05. 8,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,133. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $124.01 and a 12 month high of $175.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on JLL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 target price on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.15.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

