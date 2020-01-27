Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $731,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 193.5% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 49,960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $1,014,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 542.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,462. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.43. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.