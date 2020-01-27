Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 72.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $668,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 173.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,266. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $67.11 and a one year high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 51,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $4,415,427.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,449.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,689.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,024 shares of company stock worth $7,963,444 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

