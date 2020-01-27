Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after purchasing an additional 262,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 15,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 673,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.85. 9,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,711. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $124.72 and a 1 year high of $173.40. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. ValuEngine lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total value of $2,310,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $395,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

