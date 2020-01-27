Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $236,000 Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 17,241.4% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,423. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other news, Director John C. Malone bought 2,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,211,774.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705 over the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

