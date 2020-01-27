Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Banco Santander Brasil also reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banco Santander Brasil.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 725,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSBR traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. 1,380,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,323. Banco Santander Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.