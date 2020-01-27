Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to announce $23.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.55 billion. JD.Com posted sales of $19.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year sales of $81.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.20 billion to $81.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.50 billion to $99.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. HSBC began coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,980,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,800,275. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

