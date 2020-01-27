Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.78 Billion

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Equities analysts expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to announce $23.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.55 billion. JD.Com posted sales of $19.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year sales of $81.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.20 billion to $81.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.50 billion to $99.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. HSBC began coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,980,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,800,275. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.Com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit