Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to report $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.27. Mylan reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Mylan’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann cut Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Shares of Mylan stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $21.16. 7,016,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. Mylan has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mylan by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,143,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 4.3% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,698,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,491,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the third quarter worth $56,507,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the third quarter valued at $55,384,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 44.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,221,000 after buying an additional 786,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

