Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.39. Phillips 66 reported earnings of $4.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $10.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

NYSE PSX traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.53. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

