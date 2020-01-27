Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $16.35 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,271,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.