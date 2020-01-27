Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after buying an additional 495,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 298,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,705,000 after buying an additional 84,846 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,345,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,873,000 after buying an additional 49,676 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUPN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.45. 23,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,668. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

