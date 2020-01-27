Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after buying an additional 495,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 298,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,705,000 after buying an additional 84,846 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,345,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,873,000 after buying an additional 49,676 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SUPN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.45. 23,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,668. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41.
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.
