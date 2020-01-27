Zacks: Analysts Expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to Announce $3.31 EPS

Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will post $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $4.25. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings per share of $3.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.30 to $18.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $248,115.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 133,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares during the last quarter.

NXST opened at $124.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

