Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Post $0.74 EPS

Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Thor Industries reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of THO opened at $81.41 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

