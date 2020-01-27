Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.51. Fidelity National Information Servcs posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,305. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average is $134.96. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $103.41 and a 52-week high of $150.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 207.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

