Zacks: Brokerages Expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. Outfront Media reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.26.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 58,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,307,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,713,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,212,000 after buying an additional 465,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 212.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,121,000 after buying an additional 952,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.