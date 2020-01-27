Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Million

Brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to post $3.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.37 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $19.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.12 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $19.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of SPRO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 56,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,683. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 147,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 475.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

