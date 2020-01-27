Zacks: China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of CAAS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

