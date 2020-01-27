Zacks: Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Clearfield an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLFD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,541.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 65,274 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clearfield by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. 13,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,824. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Clearfield had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

