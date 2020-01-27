Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

IVAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intevac has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.45 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intevac by 332.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth $1,772,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intevac by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intevac by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

