Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) to Buy

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

ESTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of ESTE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 190,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,568. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.16. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%. Equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 168.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 516.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

