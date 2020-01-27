Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.77 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

