Zacks: J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned J Alexanders an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J Alexanders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 139.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 605,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 652,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 14.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,505 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 62.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 115,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JAX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $143.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. J Alexanders has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.13%. Analysts expect that J Alexanders will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

